Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Digital Realty Trust worth $318,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

