Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $456.22 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175,166 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 529,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $456,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.60. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

