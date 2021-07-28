Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cousins Properties worth $356,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,702,000 after acquiring an additional 379,024 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 406.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NYSE CUZ opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

