Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

