Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Alight has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

