Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Alight has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
Alight Company Profile
Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.