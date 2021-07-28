Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

NYSE:TREX opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trex by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Trex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $5,147,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

