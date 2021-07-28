BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $55.63 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BYD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

BYDDY stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67. BYD has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $72.91.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

