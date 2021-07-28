Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its target price upped by Truist from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.18.

RLMD opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $428.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

