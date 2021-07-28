Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genuine Parts’ strategic buyouts to improve product offerings and expand geographical footprint is commendable. Acquisition of PartsPoint and Alliance Automotive Group and the possession of full ownership in Inenco have bolstered the company’s growth. Its aggressive e-commerce initiatives, active share buyback program and steady dividend growth bode well. Genuine Parts’ raised 2021 view sparks optimism. However, Genuine Parts is witnessing supply chain disruptions, which is resulting in high freight, labor and commodity costs. Rising capex requirements to developed technologically advanced products may further clip the firm’s cash flows. Foreign exchange fluctuations and rising debt levels are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GPC. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.20. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.89 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

