Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

NYSE CURV opened at $23.38 on Monday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

