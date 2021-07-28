EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EVCM opened at 17.85 on Monday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 16.01 and a 1-year high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 349,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

