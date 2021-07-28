Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $18,872,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $13,648,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $6,980,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $6,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BLFS opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,454.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,081.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,499 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

