Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arco Platform by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Arco Platform by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arco Platform by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCE opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.52 million, a PE ratio of 342.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

