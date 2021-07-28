Universal Logistics (ULH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Universal Logistics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, analysts expect Universal Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ULH stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $590.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

