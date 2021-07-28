The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 3,119 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58.

On Thursday, May 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $223,401.24.

Shares of REAL opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

