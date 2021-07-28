Charles Louis Riopel Buys 38,300 Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Director Charles Louis Riopel acquired 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$18,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 726,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,943.68.

Shares of CVE MNO opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.