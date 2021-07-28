Charles Louis Riopel Buys 38,300 Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Director Charles Louis Riopel acquired 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$18,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 726,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,943.68.
Shares of CVE MNO opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
