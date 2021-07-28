Citigroup Inc. Sells 154,531 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,531 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NGD. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.03.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

