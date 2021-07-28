Citigroup Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

