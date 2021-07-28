Citigroup Inc. Has $40,000 Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.68. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.71 and a 12-month high of $179.35. The company has a market capitalization of $526.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

