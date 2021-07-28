Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Quotient worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $311.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.