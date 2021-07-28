Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 110.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,461 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.94 million, a PE ratio of -971.01 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

