Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $136.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

