Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 141.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 469,585 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of MICT worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MICT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MICT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MICT by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MICT by 556.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,685,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MICT alerts:

Shares of MICT stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. MICT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Darren Mercer bought 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MICT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT).

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.