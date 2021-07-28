Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Solid Biosciences worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLDB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

