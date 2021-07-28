Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 157,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLVR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,279,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVR. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Clever Leaves in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Clever Leaves in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

