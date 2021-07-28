Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SONY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SONY opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. Sony Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

