American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.77.

AMH stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after buying an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $39,560,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $30,273,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.