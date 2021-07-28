BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BGSF from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of 200.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16. BGSF has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

