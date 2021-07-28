Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report $2.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $3.06 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $10.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 million to $12.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.49 million, with estimates ranging from $13.01 million to $23.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

