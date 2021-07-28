Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

