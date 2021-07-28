Head to Head Review: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) vs. Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $2.70 billion 0.91 $120.68 million $2.26 19.50 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Central Garden & Pet and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rejuvel Bio-Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus target price of $60.80, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Rejuvel Bio-Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 5.30% 15.85% 7.03% Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Rejuvel Bio-Sciences on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows. The company sells its pet supplies products under the Aqueon, Cadet, Comfort Zone, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, and Zilla brands, as well as under Adams, Altosid, Arden Companies, Coralife, C&S Products, Interpet, Pet Select, TFH, and Zodiac other brands. It also offers lawn and garden supplies products that include grass seed; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; fertilizers; decorative outdoor lifestyle products; live plants; and weed and grass, as well as other herbicides, insecticide, and pesticide products. The company sells its lawn and garden supplies products under the AMDRO, Ironite, Pennington, and Sevin brands, as well as under Bell Nursery, Lilly Miller, and Over-N-Out other brand names. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is based in Walnut Creek, California.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. develops technology products and services into early and mainstream technology products and services. Through its subsidiaries, it develops and manufactures a line of skin care products and provides environmental management solution that use electron particle accelerator technology. The company was founded by Charles J. Scimeca on October 14, 2009 and is headquartered in Pembroke Pines, FL.

