Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Grows By 233.3%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTBDY. Peel Hunt upgraded Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

