Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WELX stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Winland has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35.
About Winland
