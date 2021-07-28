Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 77.4% in July

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the June 30th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

