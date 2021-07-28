Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. 896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 864,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $594.12 million, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

