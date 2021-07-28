Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.99.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

