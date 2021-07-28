Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lifted by Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

