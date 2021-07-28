Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €72.00 ($84.71) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.80 ($92.71).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of -271.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €66.92. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

