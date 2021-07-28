Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $83.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

