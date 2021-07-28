MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at $875,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,042.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

