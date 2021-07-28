Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed POS Inc. powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. It operates principally in Canada, USA, Europe and Australia. Lightspeed POS Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of LSPD opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

