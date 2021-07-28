LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LVMUY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $390.50.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $159.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.73. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $165.59. The firm has a market cap of $403.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.