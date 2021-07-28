Signify’s (PHPPY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PHPPY stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Signify has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $35.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

