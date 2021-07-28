UBS Group AG Has $95,000 Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

