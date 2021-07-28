UBS Group AG Makes New $94,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 1st quarter worth $2,950,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Shares of EET stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.00.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.