Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00.

DDD stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in 3D Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in 3D Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,259 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,229 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

