iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFNL opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43.

