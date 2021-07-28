UBS Group AG Acquires 8,436 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 1,434.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

