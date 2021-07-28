UBS Group AG Has $88,000 Stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $106.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.93. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.