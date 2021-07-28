Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE WK opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

